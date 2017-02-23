Viaduct to close first weekend of March for inspections

Alaskan Way Viaduct (WSDOT photo)

Both directions of Highway 99 will be closed the first weekend of March for its semi-annual inspection.

From 6 a.m. Saturday, March 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, the northbound lanes will close between South Spokane Street and the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel. In the southbound direction, the closure will extend further north to Valley Street in South Lake Union, so construction crews can work on reopening Harrison Street.

Adding to the congestion Sunday, March 5, will be the annual Hot Chocolate Run, which will extend the closure north of the Battery Street Tunnel.

Closure details from WSDOT:

6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5

Alaskan Way Viaduct closed for its scheduled inspection between South Spokane Street and the north end of the Battery Street Tunnel.

On Saturday, March 4, the closure of the southbound roadway will extend north to Valley Street in South Lake Union for work to restripe Harrison Street.

Sunday, March 5

The Hot Chocolate Run will close SR/99 Aurora Avenue North in both directions north of the Battery Street Tunnel.

The northbound lane closure will extend to North 45th Street from 6:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Southbound SR 99/Aurora Avenue North will be closed north of the Battery Street Tunnel to North 38th Street from 6:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In addition, the northbound lanes of the Battery Street Tunnel will remain closed until approximately 1 p.m. for a Project Belltown walk through the Battery Street Tunnel.

