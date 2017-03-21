Vandals tear up West Seattle ballfields

Ball-S Ballfields near Alki in West Seattle were vandalized Sunday night.

West Seattle ballfields were vandalized Sunday night with graffiti and facilities damaged, according to the West Seattle Little League.

Someone drove a car through the infield of the Bar-S Ballfields on Alki and damaged the newly rebuilt pitcher’s mound and batters’ boxes, according to the Little League. Buildings were also broken into and sprayed with graffiti.

Parents and players had spent Sunday afternoon restoring the fields from winter and rain damage.

Community members began servicing the fields again this week after the damage was discovered, and a work party is planned for Thursday and Friday to get the fields in shape for the season.

“We hope the entire West Seattle community will join us in keeping watch and reporting behavior that tries to steal our kids’ opportunity to play baseball,” West Seattle Little League wrote in a Facebook post.

West Seattle Little League is set to kick off its season with a jamboree Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KING