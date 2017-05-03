UW student injured in U District shooting

A University of Washington student was shot multiple times in the University District Wednesday morning. (Photo: KING)

A University of Washington student was shot multiple times in the University District Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 5200 block of 19th Avenue Northeast just after 12 a.m.

A woman, who was found lying on the ground, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

When police searched the area, they found 9mm shell casings.

Police believe the shooting may be related to a robbery that took place four blocks away. Both the shooting and robbery victims described the suspects as three black males.

UW notified students of the incident Wednesday.

If you have any information in this case please call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

© 2017 KING-TV