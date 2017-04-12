UW police deliver protest shooting case to prosecutor's office

A protest at the University of Washington turned violent when one man was shot. Photo: Matt Mrozinski / KING. (Photo: KING)

University of Washington Police finished an investigation of a protest shooting at UW and handed over the case to the King County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday.

Prosecutors will review the case and decide whether to file charges against the individuals involved.

Joshua Dukes, 34, was shot during a protest in UW’s Red Square January 20 against former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The far-right commenter was speaking at an event on campus that night.

Shortly after the shooting, Marc Hokoana and his wife Elizabeth, both 29, turned themselves in for the shooting, claiming it was in “self-defense.” However, UW police haven’t made any arrests in the shooting.

UW policy prohibits guns being brought unto campus. A violation could mean being banned from campus. If the offender is a student, it could result in expulsion.

© 2017 KING-TV