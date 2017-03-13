UW band's Ireland dreams on hold as blizzard pummels east

Washington Huskies marching band performs against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Martin Stadium. Huskies won 31-13. Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

SEATTLE - The Noreaster is impacting at least 90 University of Washington students, as the storm has put their dreams of being in a real Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade on hold.

Members of the marching band were going to fly to Ireland Tuesday morning for the parade on Friday; however, they found out Monday their flights have been canceled.

“I found out it was canceled probably five minutes before my final, so it was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Husky Marching Band member Douglas Pham said.

He and other students spent $3,000 each for the trip.

For the first time, 180 marching band members from UW, Washington State University, and University of Oregon were supposed to come together to make a trifecta of Pacific Northwest universities traveling to Dublin, Ireland to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The trip was two years in the making.

“People see you and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at the Husky Band -- so cool!’ You feel a little bit, I don't want to say famous because we're just band kids, but it's definitely a treat to travel with the band,” said UW third year Sarah Sanguinet.

For many students, flying to Dublin was going to be their first foray outside North America.

“It’s not every day you get invited to another country,” Pham said.

Athletic Bands Director Brad McDavid says the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students. He’s working double time, hoping to rebook everyone so they can make it to the parade on Friday.

“We're just playing a wait and see game with our travel agency on how they're going to rebook us,” McDavid said, adding, “If they're going to be able to rebook us.”

