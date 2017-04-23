U.S. Coffee Championships brew up excitement

Espresso drips out of the machine during Tayla Strader’s performance at the U.S. Barista Championship. (Photo: KING / Madelaine Vanderheyden)

This weekend, Seattle welcomed the Global Specialty Coffee Expo, and with it, the U.S. Coffee Championships.

During the three-day event, held at the Washington State Convention Center, coffee enthusiasts from around the world met to experience one of Seattle's greatest treasures — espresso — and witness artisan coffee professionals practice their crafts.

The final rounds of the championship were held on Sunday, where baristas and brewers participated in individual performances to showcase their abilities and coffee creations. A third competition, the Cup Tasting Championship, tested the sensory skills of three baristas.Beginning with the Cup Tasting Championship, Steve Cuervas from Black Oak Coffee Roasters (Ukiah, Calif.); Anderson Stockdale from Blacksmith (Houston); and Samuel Demisse from Keffa Coffee (Baltimore) were tested on their sensory skills, including their ability to distinguish flavors, blends, and accent notes. In eight “triangulations,” tasters received three cups of coffee each, two identical and one different, and had to identify the similarities and differences between the three after the tasting round was complete.

Cuervas emerged victorious, finishing his tasting first and with the most accuracy in terms of determining which cup of coffee was the odd one out.

Afterward, the event alternated between the Barista Championship and the Brewers Championship.

The finalist baristas were Josh Taves from Novo Coffee (Denver); Andrea Allen from Onyx Coffee Lab (Springdale, Ariz.); Bethany Hargrove from Wrecking Ball Roasters (San Francisco); Samuel Lewontin from Everyman Espresso (New York); Kyle Ramage from Mahlkonig USA (Raleigh, N.C.); and Tayla Strader from Equator Coffee and Teas (San Francisco).

The six finalist brewers were Michael Schroeder from Oddly Correct (Kansas City, Mo.); Dylan Siemens from Onyx Coffee Lab (Springdale, Ariz.); Jessica Rodriguez from Klatch Coffee (Ontario, Calif.) ; Chelsey Walker Watson from Slate Coffee Roasters (Seattle); Jacob White from Bird Rock Coffee Roasters (La Jolla, Calif.); and Tommy Kim from Andante Coffee Roasters (Los Angeles).

In each performance, individuals had 10 to 15 minutes to prepare, brew, and serve specialty drinks to a panel of judges, allthewhile explaining the different flavors, elements, and origins of their ingredients.

"[You've got to] concentrate on the flavor and build everything around that," Taves said.

And indeed, flavor was a key element to each barista and brewer's concoctions. The competitors explained that the tastes ranged from vanilla to pomegranate, grapefruit to honey, and white wine to chocolate covered strawberries.

In addition, competitors explained the science behind their usage of water, temperature, and different types of coffee blends, some of which came from places such as Panama, Colombia, and Yemen.

However, all the competitors delivered a message of community to their judges as they concocted their specialty drinks. Despite the short time limit, the baristas and brewers spoke to the judges as if they were old friends, creating a personal relationship with them through the act of brewing coffee.



"The shortest distance between two people is a cup of coffee," Walker Watson said in her opening statement.

In the closing ceremonies, Ramage and Siemens were awarded champions of this year’s competitions. Ramage will move onward to represent the U.S. at the World Barista Championships in Seoul, South Korea this November. Siemens will do the same at the World Brewers Championships in Budapest, Hungary this June.

Though a relatively young and new phenomenon, the U.S. Coffee Championships experienced a massive turnout Sunday, with more than an estimated 300 people in attendance. The championships have been operating since 2002, when the first North America Barista Competition occurred in Anaheim, Calif.

