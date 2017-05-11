Upstream Music Fest + Summit launches in Seattle

The first Upstream Music Fest + Summit launched in Seattle’s Pioneer Square Thursday. Photo: Chris Cashman / KING.

The first Upstream Music Fest + Summit launched in Seattle’s Pioneer Square Thursday.

The three-day festival features live music, interactive art installations, and keynote speakers from the arts, music, and tech communities. The brainchild of Paul Allen, Upstream celebrates emerging artists and the culture of the Pacific Northwest.

Musical headliners include Shabazz Palaces, Deep Sea Diver, and The Thermals. For a full list of artists and a schedule of events, click here.

Keynote speakers include Macklemore, Quincy Jones, Portia Sabin, and Ron Jones. For a full list of speakers at the Summit, click here.

The festival includes a main stage CenturyLink Field’s North Lot, a free public stage in Occidental Park, and over 25 intimate stages throughout the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Related: Upstream event map

A one-day festival pass is $40 for Thursday and $65 for Friday and Saturday. A two-day pass is $110. However, some stages and events are free. See more pricing and registration info.

© 2017 KING-TV