Unlikely partners in quest to preserve Central District

Photos of design concepts of Africatown's proposed development in Seattle's Central District. Credit: University of Washington Dept. of Architecture

What happens when a real estate developer, land conservationist, and community action group come together? An unlikely alliance forms to preserve the character of Seattle’s historically black Central District. At least one block of the neighborhood, anyway.

“We hope this is a model that others can build on in other communities where displacement is a threat,” Africatown president Wyking Garrett said. “It’s all about disruption. We want to disrupt displacement, disrupt gentrification and make sure we can have an inclusive, heritage-rich development here.”

This week, community preservation group Africatown, developer Lake Union Partners and land conservancy Forterra reached an agreement to redevelop the southeast corner of 23rd and East Union, also known as Midtown Center.

Lake Union Partners purchased the city block on May 23 for $23.25 million and will sell 20 percent of the block to Forterra, which will in turn transfer it to Africatown, according to a press release from the new alliance.

Garrett says the building concept will draw from the black experience as well as African immigrant groups: “a design that’s reflective of how people engage, how people gather -- places like barbershops are important places in the community and how we gather on corners and spaces to socialize.”

Developers plan to build about 400 apartments, including more than 100 affordable housing units for people who earn $40-$65,000 per year. Africatown and Forterra will develop another 120-135 affordable apartments for people who earn $26,880 and higher.

Altogether, about half of the housing on the block will be considered affordable. The building will also include more than 3,000 square feet of retail space that Africatown hopes will attract African-American-owned businesses like Earl’s Cuts & Styles, a barbershop and Central District institution for 25 years.





“Hopefully that’s the design: to keep people in the neighborhood and to get people back into the neighborhood,” barber Jason Moore said. “Bottom line, if I didn’t own my home I wouldn’t be able to live around here.”

Central District residents say skyrocketing rents have pushed out many longtime residents, especially in the last few years.

“The thing is, how do you fight economics? If you don’t have the resources or the money, the resources, the backing. I don’t care how hard you fight, it’s a losing battle,” Earl’s customer William Gipson said.

In this case, Africatown has the backing of Forterra.

Gene Duvernoy, the land conservancy’s CEO and president, says the project was a natural fit.

“For us, it’s all about making a city that has the right kind of room for everyone. Everything happens on top of the land, whether it’s nature or whether it’s people: a mill up in Darrington or Earl’s barbershop – we have to do both.”

The groups will begin narrowing down design plans later this fall and break ground on the project in about 18 to 24 months, according to Garrett.





