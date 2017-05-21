U-District small business owners brace for change

Rick McLaughlin is the owner of Big Time Brewery and Alehouse in Seattle's U-District. (Photo: KING)

Small business owners in the heart of Seattle's University District are banding together to prepare for big changes in their community.

They're concerned about the impacts of up-zoning, which allows developers to construct taller buildings in that part of town.

“It’s a very diverse community that has great culture that should be preserved,” said Rick McLaughlin, owner of Big Time Brewery and Alehouse.

He’s organizing a group of business owners to push back against the new zoning regulations, approved in February, which encourage more density in the U-District by allowing taller buildings on certain blocks.

“There's already enough density and growth in this area that it just doesn't make sense to add any more hardships to these small business owners,” McLaughlin said.

Organized under the slogan "Save the Ave," McLaughlin and other business owners are trying to fund a study of small businesses to find out how new developments might impact them.

The zoning changes don't apply to The Ave, but some day they might, and concerned business owners think up-zoning on the surrounding blocks will be felt throughout their community, as rents increase and some building owners decide to sell.

“We have an abundance of amazing businesses that really should be protected and saved,” McLaughlin said.

City leaders who backed the up-zoning changes say increased density will provide more jobs in the U-District, as well as much-needed housing, some of it affordable. They say the changes are designed to help new buildings fit into the existing neighborhood.

