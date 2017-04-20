Two police officers shot in downtown Seattle

Two police officers were shot near Madison Street and Western Avenue in downtown Seattle Thursday. (Photo: KING)

Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. near Madison Street and Western Avenue, according to Seattle Police.

The Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at First Avenue and Madison is being evacuated.

The condition of the officers is not known.

The public should avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story with more details to come.

