Two Landmark theaters in Seattle close

The Guild 45th Theatre in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Photo: dbister / Flickr. (Photo: Custom)

Two historic Seattle movie theaters abruptly closed Tuesday.

The Seven Gables Theatre in the University District and the Guild 45th Theatre in Wallingford have shut their doors.

Both operated by Landmark Theatres, their website says to stay tuned for “renovation plans for each location.” It did not say if or when the theaters would reopen.

Messages on each theatre’s voicemail listed identical information to the website notice.

Landmark also runs Crest Cinema Center in Shoreline, which is still open.

© 2017 KING-TV