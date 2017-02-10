Toxic Seattle street corner set for redevelopment

A toxic Seattle street corner in a mixed-income neighborhood is set for a major make-over. (Photo: KING)

A toxic Seattle street corner in a mixed-income neighborhood is set for a major make-over. Friday morning, Mayor Ed Murray designated the Mt Baker site a Redevelopment Opportunity Zone.

Next door to the abandoned gas station where community leaders celebrated the project, Chef Kristi Brown was working in her commercial kitchen. It's not the first home for "That Brown Girl Cooks." The company got pushed out of its last home because of development.

"I get sad every time I see development, because I'm nervous. Are they going to exclude people, is it going to be out of reach for us?" Brown said.

Brown said this time she's excited.

The old gas station has most recently been used for drug deals. Gas lines and nearby dry cleaning have polluted groundwater that's now monitored by wells. The costly clean-up necessary to build often scares away developers. Mt. Baker is a mixed income neighborhood that developers don't see always see as a lucrative investment.

"We're decades away from the market catching up to this part of town in terms of rent and viability of a project of this size, so we needed the state to come in and help out with this contamination, or these sites will look the way they do for the next 20-30 years," said Mt. Baker Housing Executive Director Mike Rooney.

It's why the state is helping to pay to restore this site. Legislation passed in 2013 allows for the designation of Redevelopment Opportunity Zones.

The Department of Ecology is funding the initial $400,000. Another $1.1 million will come from the state budget. The cost will likely climb into the millions of dollars. Work should begin in 2019 and finish a year later.

The area around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard South and McClelland Avenue will turn into 150 units of affordable housing plus 15,000-30,000 square-feet of new commercial retail space, all near a public transit hub.

"With the clean-up, with the building of affordable housing…you're going to provide so much more stability and sustainability to the livelihoods of the people who live here," said Mt. Baker Housing Outreach and Resident Services Manager Sameth Mell.

"I think we're starting to get recognition that this could be a model community for the city of Seattle. We're excited about that," said neighbor Talis Abolins.

Brown says it's happening the right way, by including the people who live and work here.

"They're talking to us,” Brown said. “They're asking us what we need. I think that's important.”

