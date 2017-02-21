Tour of Pike Place Market expansion

In 2014, Pike Place Market unveiled plans to develop a new section to the market, where space for retail and housing would be created building off a parking lot along Western Avenue. (Photo: KING)

Three years after major renovation plans at Pike Place Market were revealed, work is still underway.

In 2014, Pike Place Market unveiled plans to develop a new section to the market, where space for retail and housing would be created building off a parking lot along Western Avenue.

Lillian Sherman, Executive Director of the Pike Place Market Foundation, shared what progress has been made, and what visitors and local Seattleites should expect from this newest addition. Sherman also reassured that even in this latest makeover, much of the old charm of Pike Place was reflected in designing the style of the recent add on.

“We choose very specifically to emulate it but not to replicate it,” said Sherman. “If you noticed down in the building with all the commercial the old heavy timber look, the color pallet is very similar, the architects...spent a lot of time making sure that it felt like it had always been here. We want people to love it.”

As to whether further renovation will occur in the old market, Sherman revealed that not much more was expected to be done.

“The market was renovated about five or six years ago already, so a lot of the buildings got retrofit for seismic and there was a lot of new plumbing and all kinds of infrastructure that happened less than a decade ago,” said Sherman. “There’s no plan to do very much more.”

The Pike Place Market inclusion will provide more public space and more room for retail, artists, parking, and housing for low-income seniors.

