To Seattle, without love: Groups ask for help combating homeless trash issues using postcards

One group concerned about the trash at homeless camps is getting creative in how they send their message to the city. (Photo: Lili Tan)

It’s a sight becoming all too common in Seattle: trash piled high in homeless camps. However, one group is sending a creative message, asking the city to help keep them cleaner rather than doing encampment sweeps periodically by launching a card writing campaign.

“It says ‘Welcome to Seattle. Here’s some photos of our neighborhood,’” said Rebecca Adrian, with the Jackson Place Community Council.

Though postcards are usually reserved for snapshots of exciting times or trips, this is not that kind of card.

“We’ve got people relieving themselves where they can. We’ve got hoarders,” Adrian said, explaining she and other volunteers have sent hundreds of them to the City of Seattle asking for help cleaning up on a regular basis to maintain the camps.

Each week since September, volunteers have been cleaning up the Dean Street encampment between I-90 and Rainier Avenue.

“I want to have a place where they can have basic human cleanliness and the dignity that goes with that,” said Mark Lloyd, with Seattle Camp Stewards.

The Stewards say the city has already responded, picking up bagged trash on Mondays, but the group hopes it will do more.

“I want to have it clean, so the city would have no reason to do what some people call a sweep because it's already clean,” Lloyd said.

Some campers say they have learned to live with the trash.

“I would say not a major impact or issue right here, but it is noticeable,” Tatum Kimble said, a resident of the encampment for the last year.

Nevertheless, having a cleaner environment outside seems to help on the inside.

“In having dignity and trust and honor, it goes a long way,” Kimble said, adding that having port-a-potties would make an even bigger impact in his life.

© 2017 KING-TV