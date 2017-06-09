Third-graders produce radio show with KXSU

Photo: KING 5

The students in Ms. Sanchez's third grade class eagerly gathered around the microphones and waited for the "On Air" light to turn red inside Bailey Gatzert Elementary in Seattle.

They're recording their own radio show thanks to the technical know-of from Seattle University's KXSU.

"They're very excited to know what it's like to have a job," said Bonivi Sanchez, who organized the special event and helped her students assign roles and coordinate duties for their broadcasting day.

In groups of three or four, the students took turns reading from their scripts -- recording short segments on sports, culture and other segments.

KXSU helped students record the show and plans to broadcast it on the new radio station along with other avenues within the school itself.

