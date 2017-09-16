Temp Seattle mayor says city will make bid for Amazon jobs

Temporary Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell says the city will make a bid for Amazon jobs. (Photo: KING)

Seattle's temporary mayor said Friday the city will make a formal bid to persuade Amazon to expand its headquarters in its hometown and not seek a second headquarters elsewhere.



Bruce Harrell, who became mayor this week when Ed Murray resigned Wednesday because of sex abuse allegations, said Friday the city would submit a bid to Amazon after the tech giant announced last week it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. Harrell said those jobs should stay in Seattle.



But Harrell said he will not serve as mayor until a new leader is chosen by voters later this year. Instead, he said he will return to City Council.



Harrell, who would've had to resign his council seat to remain as mayor, said the council will choose someone to lead the city until a winner in the mayoral race is formally declared after the November election.

