Teen who underwent 42 surgeries to play Benaroya Hall

Cassidy Huff. (Photo: KING)

A concert this week combines a Grammy-winning composer and an inspiring Burien teenager.

Grammy-winning composer Mateo Messina is teaming up with Cassidy Huff, a 15-year-old who’s had 42 surgeries.

Huff has a rare genetic condition known as Conradi-Hunermann.

"It basically affects everything in my body. I'm blind out of my eye and I'm deaf out of my left ear. And my entire right side, including lung, is three and a half inches shorter," Huff said last year.

She and Messina will take the Benaroya Hall stage in a benefit for Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. Money raised goes to uncompensated care and pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children’s.

This is Messina’s 20th year composing a concert for Children’s.

This year, he and Huff co-wrote a song entitled “It’s Music.”

“The song is truly Cass’ story, which is so wonderful,” said Messina. “We started on her ukulele and I was on piano, then just started shaping her story into the song.”

“(It’s about) how I found music through playing for other people and seeing them happy made me really happy,” said Huff.

The concert, Epoch, is Friday at 8 p.m.

