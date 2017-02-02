Port of Seattle CEO Ted Fick resigns

Ted Fick (Credit: Port of Seattle)

SEATTLE -- Port of Seattle Commissioners accepted the resignation of CEO Ted Fick Thursday.

“We accept the resignation of Ted Fick, and acknowledge his desire to return to the private sector,” said Commission President Tom Albro in a released statement. “We are currently working through the details of his departure and will defer further comment until those details are resolved.”

Albro shed little light on the sudden resignation.

Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike will serve as interim CEO.

The port announced last week that Fick was on paid leave to address a "personnel issue."

Fick had a contract which ran through September of 2017, so the action brings an abrupt end to his tenure.

The Tacoma native worked a family-owned foundry, and Paccar, and Polar Corp. He was brought on during a tumultuous time for maritime operations and oversaw the merger with the Port of Tacoma to create the Northwest SeaPort Alliance. His initial salary was $350,000 a year.

Fick replaced Tay Yoshitani, who had been criticized by commissioners and the public, for his role on the board of Expeditors International, which handles cargo logistics and a potential conflict of interest.

Fick was considered a breath of fresh air. At the time of his hire in 2014, Port of Seattle Commissioner Courtney Gregoire hailed Fick as someone with proven success. She told the Tacoma News Tribune, he was successful in "guiding large organizations through changing competitive landscapes, expertise in manufacturing and logistics, understanding the pressures on those companies, how to support them, how to grow them, how to help them export around the globe and how that supports family-wage jobs right here at home."

However, Fick was unable to avoid public errors. He was charged with a DUI in 2016 after attempting to drive home on State Route 520. Court documents indicate he had a blood alcohol content of .097, which is above the legal limit of .08. He has a court date in February.

Fick's comments about the possible sale of Terminal 46 in 2016 to Seattle Business Magazine caused some consternation in labor circles and emails later showed he had been exploring the possible redevelopment of T-46, near Safeco Field. It was unneeded noise, for some, as the Port attempts to adjust to the changing world dynamics, and fight off competition from places like Prince Rupert, BC.

The port has nearly 2,000 employees, ranging from Sea-Tac Airport to the waterfront, cruise ships, marinas, and real estate.

