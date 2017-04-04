Suspected DUI driver crashes into 6 cars near Alki Beach

(Photo: Dan Renzetti, KING)

Some car owners near Seattle's iconic Alki Beach spent their evening filing insurance claims after a suspected impaired driver slammed into their vehicles Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Alki Ave Southwest in West Seattle.

A car driven by the suspect with a female passenger slammed into several vacant parked cars along Alki Avenue, according to police. One of those vehicles rolled on its top and into the front yard of a house. Another vehicle traveling the opposite direction also was hit in the accident.

Officers said the driver reported no injuries.

The Seattle Police DUI Squad conducted a sobriety test on the suspected impaired driver. Shortly after that test, the suspect was taken into custody and taken away from the crash by police.

Police closed Alki Avenue Southwest at 53rd Avenue Southwest for a short time while traffic detectives investigated the accident and tow trucks removed the crashed cars.

© 2017 KING-TV