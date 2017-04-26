Seattle police released a sketch of a suspect believed to have attacked two women in two separate incidents. (Photo: KING)

Seattle police now believe one man may be behind two recent attacks on women, and they need the public's help identifying the suspect.

The attacks happened six weeks apart and in two different parts of town, but detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are connected because the victims in both cases provided strikingly similar descriptions of the suspect.

On March 7 at about 8:30 p.m., police say surveillance cameras caught the suspect following a 23-year-old woman into her apartment building in Belltown. Once inside, police say the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and attacked.

The victim started screaming when it happened. The suspect ran away only when one of her neighbors opened the door of their nearby apartment.

Other residents of the building told KING 5 they didn't learn of the scary attack until police released the surveillance video on Wednesday.

"When it's so close to your home, you're just like, that could be me. It's horrifying," said Hannah Kuhlman. "I'll be more wary about people walking around me when I'm going home, and not letting people into the building."

But there's a reason police are releasing the video now.

On April 17, detectives say a second attack took place. This time, it happened at 3:30 p.m. on East Terrace Street in First Hill. Police say the suspect threw the victim to the ground, but she bravely fought back until two people in a passing car saw the struggle and stopped. That's when the victim jumped in their vehicle and the suspect ran away.

After speaking to the victims in both cases, investigators say the two women described the suspect in almost the exact same way: a white male, 20-30 years old, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair, wearing a black jacket and gray jeans.

Now, detectives believe the same man may have committed both crimes. If you recognize the man in the video or the police sketch, you're asked to call (206) 684-5575.

