Support growing for a lid over I-5 in Seattle

A group trying to develop plans for a lid over Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle says it's gaining support and funding.

Most notably, councilmember Sally Bagshaw supports the idea of a green space or park that would connect neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, First Hill and downtown which are currently divided by I-5.

The group LidI5.org is seeking funding for a feasibility study.

"Seattle now is burning on all eight cylinders, it needs land," said Jim Castanes, Seattle architect and member of LidI5. "There is no land in this town that is developable to the extent of this land over I-5."

The reduction of noise and pollution is also a motivation for the lid idea.

But there is a long way to go.

Questions still remain about who owns the space above the interstate. Funding is also a major issue.

"This could be the legacy to the people of Seattle," said Castanes. "It could be their legacy, to create and deal with the scar, and heal it. Let's reconnect the city."

Copyright 2017 KING