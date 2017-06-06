Thousands of Seattle children will be able to receive free breakfasts, lunches, and snacks this summer through the Seattle Human Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program starting June 28. The program will run through August 25.

Children ages 1-18 are eligible for the program, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture and was formerly known as "Summer Sack Lunch."

The free meals will be distributed at approximately 100 different locations across Seattle. About 70 of those sites will be open to the general public and children under 18 can receive food. The other 30 sites will offer meals to children enrolled in specific activity programs based on their household income levels.

For more information, visit the Seattle Human Services website. To find a location where the meals will be distributed, visit this website.

