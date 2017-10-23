Study seeks to improve NODO transportation infrastructure

NODO, or North of Downtown, includes South Lake Union, Uptown, and Belltown. (Photo: KING)

Can a new study keep NODO on the go go?

The North Downtown Mobility Action Plan aims to do just that. NODO is the phrase being used by some at Seattle City Hall to describe the area North of Downtown that encompasses South Lake Union, Uptown, and Belltown.

Deborah Frausto, of the Uptown Alliance, was part of the meeting Monday night aimed at gathering feedback on potential projects and improvements in the NODO region.

“What it really is is a vision study,” she said. “How do we knit these three communities together?”

The study is prompted by the potential redevelopment of KeyArena at Seattle Center and the millions needed for transportation infrastructure. Frausto acknowledged the last study of South Lake Union impacts was “done six years ago, so much of it is already out of date.”

Besides KeyArena, the area will change in 2019 with the completion of the new Highway 99 tunnel. Three streets will be reconnected, Harrison, Thomas, and John, allowed foot and ground transportation between South Lake Union and Seattle Center.

“It’ll be a 10 to 15 minute walk,” said Frausto.

However, there may need to be significant improvements elsewhere, to sidewalks or lanes. Frausto expects the NODO plan to be done within six months, and “it will inform the environmental impact statement of KeyArena for their transportation piece, because the Oak View Group (which is pitching the KeyArena redo) would be required to do mitigation for transportation impacts.”

© 2017 KING-TV