Study: About one-third of downtown Seattle drivers 'cruising' for parking, rides

Four University of Washington students believe traffic sensor data can detect vehicle cruising.

In this case, the group of researchers categorized cruising as either those searching for parking or TNC drivers looking for rides.

Michael Vlah, Brett Bejcek, Anamol Pundle, and Orysya Stus were four of the fellows as part of the Data Science for Social Good program. The project is a partnership between the University of Washington and the University of British Columbia, which was made possible by a $1 million gift from Microsoft.

“It translates to a lot of fuel wasted per year, lots of wasted time,” Vlah said of cruising.

The project used 63 sensors that are already scattered through downtown Seattle. Stus added the group used a complicated process of machine learning. They threw out some trips, many of which were too short to understand. After that, they estimate 35 percent of what was left were cruising. They estimate about 10 percent of those were TNC drivers.

“The data was messy,” said Stus.

The students, who worked with the city of Seattle and Microsoft on the project, warn their findings are preliminary, but they envision possible solutions down the road.

“Optimizing the traffic lights to pass people through problem areas at a quicker rate during specific times of day when we know there’s lots of cruising going on,” said Vlah.



They group hopes the city -- and other cities across the country -- will one day adopt the platform.

The DSSG program is sponsored by the eScience Institute in collaboration with the Cascadia Urban Analytics Cooperative.

