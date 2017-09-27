Steven Spielberg in Seattle to celebrate composer John Williams

Director Steven Speilberg and composer John Williams at the Seattle Symphony Wednesday night. (Photo: KING)

Some famous faces made an appearance at the Seattle Symphony Wednesday night.

Director Steven Spielberg attended an event for composer John Williams.

Wednesday night was a special concert at Benaroya Hall, with Williams conducting his greatest hits from films, including "Star Wars," "ET," "Indiana Jones," and "Schindler's List."



Spielberg directed the last three movies in that list, and he was on hand Wednesday to celebrate his collaborator and friend.

