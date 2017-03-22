Starbucks to hold annual shareholders meeting

Starbucks (Photo: AFP Getty Images)

Starbucks is holding its annual shareholders meeting in Seattle Wednesday morning. Doors open at 8 a.m. at McCaw Hall and the meeting begins at 10 a.m.

In years' past, the event has brought a whole lot of traffic to Seattle, especially around lower Queen Anne.

This will be the company's 25th annual shareholders meeting and Howard Schultz's last as CEO.

CLICK HERE to watch the annual meeting with shareholders live.

At every Starbucks annual shareholder meeting, one man asks executives when the coffee shop chain will include gluten-free offerings on its menu.

At today's gathering, the 25th since the Seattle-based coffee giant's IPO, his dream should come true.

Starbucks, which is largely responsible for fine-tuning Americans' love of -- and willingness to pay for -- coffee, is embracing another popular food trend. It's introducing a gluten-free smoked Canadian bacon breakfast sandwich.

Another big change at today's shareholder meeting is Kevin Johnson, who's replacing the legendary Howard Schultz as CEO. Johnson has been until now the president and COO. He moves to his new role on April 3; Schultz will become executive chairman.

"He is perfectly positioned to lead our band into the future together with the strongest leadership team and board in the history of Starbucks. And yet, we are still in the early stages of growth as we strive to meet our highest growth aspirations for the company," Schultz said in a written statement.

Also new today are plans to launch a new lunch menu called Mercato, featuring grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, which debuts in 100-plus stores in Chicago on April 11; certified vegan sprouted grain bagel in Starbucks stores across the country; and an extension of its craft iced teas with three new fruit flavors.

Starbucks anticipates more than 240,000 jobs globally, including 68,000 in the United States, as part of its plan to open 12,000 stores globally and 3,400 stores in the U.S. by fiscal year 2021.

Copyright 2017 KING