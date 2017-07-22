Spud Fish & Chips sells Green Lake location

Spud Fish and Chips on Green Lake will be changing, but not moving.
The Daily Journal of Commerce reports the buyers hope to build a 4-story building with 54 micro apartments and no parking spaces.
The restaurant has been on Green Lake Way in Seattle for almost 60 years.The restaurant confirmed the land has been sold to a developer for more than $ 3 million.
But Spud isn't closing. The restaurant would still operate out of the new building.
