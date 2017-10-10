SPD releases body cam video of Eastlake officer-involved shooting

SPD released body and car cam video of Sunday's officer-involved shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood. (Photo: KING)

Seattle Police Department on Tuesday released dramatic car and body cam video from Sunday's officer-involved shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood.

The incident happened near Yale Avenue East and East Boston Street late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of "suspicious activity possibly involving a weapon."

When multiple responding officers approached the scene, the video shows the suspects attempting to ram the officers with a black Subaru Impreza. Officers fired multiple shots at the oncoming vehicle, possibly hitting the car.

The suspects fled in the Impreza, which was later found in North Seattle.

Police say there was no indication of any serious injuries of any of the car's occupants; police continue to work to locate the car's occupants for interviews.

No officers were injured.

If you have any information about this case, please call the department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

WARNING: Video may contain profanity or strong language

