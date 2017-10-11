SPD officers involved in Eastlake shooting under criminal investigation

SPD released body and car cam video of Sunday's officer-involved shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood. (Photo: Seattle Police Department via YouTube)

Seattle police have opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood Sunday.

A source within the department close to the investigation says both officers are under criminal investigation. The department has taken the unusual step of assigning a detective and sergeant to investigate the actions of the officers. The officers' guns, badges and proxy cards, which give officers access to the department, were taken away as the investigation is underway.

Seattle Police Department released dramatic car and body cam video Tuesday from the shooting.

The incident happened near Yale Avenue East and East Boston Street late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of "suspicious activity possibly involving a weapon."

When multiple responding officers approached the scene, the video shows the suspects attempting to ram the officers with a black Subaru Impreza. Officers fired multiple shots at the oncoming vehicle, possibly hitting the car.

The suspects fled in the Impreza, which was later found in North Seattle. A white Honda which police believe was stolen from the same location was later recovered in Everett.

Police say there was no indication of any serious injuries of any of the car's occupants; police continue to work to locate the car's occupants for interviews.

No officers were injured.

If you have any information about this case, please call the department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

WARNING: Video may contain profanity or strong language

