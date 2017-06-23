SPD ends video game channel after controversy over shooting discussion

Geekwire

The Seattle Police Department is ending its use of the Twitch online video game streaming service as a form of community outreach, after backlash over a broadcast this week centered around the officer-involved shooting death of a mother of four.

The FuzzFeed206 handle on Twitch had been up and running since January, and was managed by Sgt. Sean Whitcomb, SPD’s public affairs director, and others in SPD’s communications department. The group’s goal in live-streaming 30-minute episodes of the first-person shooter game “Destiny” was to get in front of an audience that may not connect with SPD through other channels.

On Wednesday, Whitcomb’s broadcast was dedicated to providing more department insight and information about the Sunday shooting of Charleena Lyles, the 30-year-old pregnant Seattle woman who was killed by two officers after she confronted them with a knife when they responded to a burglary call at her home.

