Sources: Mayor Murray considering dropping out of re-election race

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray could announce this week that he will not run for re-election this year, two sources in the mayor's inner circle told KING 5 on Sunday.

Murray, once considered a strong favorite to win a second term, saw his political fortunes weakened after a Kent man filed a civil suit last month alleging Murray abused him sexually in the 1980s. At the time of the alleged abuse, the accuser was a minor.

In the weeks since the suit was made public, Murray has insisted the charges are untrue and politically motivated. He has said repeatedly that he is running for a second term.

Two sources told KING 5 that Murray is reconsidering his re-election campaign plans, and multiple other political professionals were buzzing about the rumors on Sunday.

The mayor's discussions about not running come a week after a fourth man came forward to say Murray also abused him sexually in the 1980s when the victim was still a minor.

In all, four men claim Murray sexually abused them, paying for sex that the then-minor-age men used to pay for drugs. Only one man, Delvonn Heckard, has filed a lawsuit.

A campaign spokesman for the mayor denied that Murray plans to pull out of the race.

“The mayor is running for re-election,” said Sandeep Kaushik.

Since the allegations surfaced in early April, the mayor has kept a regular schedule of both official and campaign events, holding a fundraiser as recently as last Wednesday.

On April 17, Murray said the abuse allegations wouldn't deter his reelection efforts. “I do (believe I have a political future). I really do. I believe I have a great record to run on. I feel like I have a great story to tell going forward about what I want to do for this city, what I am doing for this city. And I believe this is a fair city that will give me a chance," he said.

While Murray's campaign pointed to “a strong base of support and continued momentum,” the chairman of the King County Democrats told KING 5 last week “the party is divided over the issue.”

Sources also said separate polling by both the mayor’s campaign and the business and labor community showed Murray's chances of winning re-election have been diminished by the allegation. KING 5 has not seen results of the polls.

Speculation is also growing that additional candidates could jump into the mayoral race ahead of the May 19 filing deadline.



So far, ten challengers have filed in the race, including former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn, urban planner Cary Moon, and attorney and organizer Nikkita Oliver.

The August 1 primary will narrow the field to two candidates ahead of the November general election.

