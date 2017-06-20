KING
Close

Snapshot look at 2017 Seattle mayoral candidates

KING 11:11 AM. PDT June 20, 2017

A snapshot look at the candidates for Seattle Mayor in 2017. (Note: We reached out to all the declared candidates to participate in this project but have only received responses from the ones shown here.)

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories