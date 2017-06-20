Close Snapshot look at 2017 Seattle mayoral candidates KING 11:11 AM. PDT June 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A snapshot look at the candidates for Seattle Mayor in 2017. (Note: We reached out to all the declared candidates to participate in this project but have only received responses from the ones shown here.) © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting WSP targeting left lane 'campers' Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles Make-A-Wish surprises Maple Valley boy with puppy '59er Diner reopens near Leavenworth Space Needle workers win in court Magnolia neighbors debate Fort Lawton future Woman mistakes rattlesnake for dog toy Message in a bottle found after 36 years Horse rescued in South King County More Stories Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for… Jun 20, 2017, 6:05 a.m. Amazon's Breitbart ads target of mobile billboard in Seattle Jun 20, 2017, 10:36 a.m. Left lane campers target of extra WSP emphasis this week Jun 19, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs