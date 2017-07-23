Smoke from a fire near Seattle's waterfront shut down the Battery Street Tunnel Sunday afternoon. (Photo: SDOT)

Smoke from a fire near Seattle's waterfront prompted transportation officials to shut down SR 99 and the Alaskan Way Viaduct Sunday afternoon.

Northbound lanes of SR 99 have reopened after officials closed traffic at the West Seattle Bridge. Southbound lanes remained closed from Denny Way to Columbia Street so firefighters can reach an area where a brush fire started near the Pike Place Market.

Seattle Fire Department said the brush fire broke out underneath the SR 99 viaduct in an area where several homeless people had pitched their tents.

Around 20 tents were in the burn area, which measured around 300 feet by 300 feet.

People were evacuated from the area and no injuries were reported.

Nearby railroad tracks were closed as the fire spread. Within minutes, firefighters managed to put out the flames and were putting water on remaining hot spots. The railroad tracks have since reopened.

Investigators were determining what caused the fire.

A few blocks away from the brush fire in a separate incident, a mini van was also engulfed in flames in the Belltown neighborhood. Fire officials say there's no indication that the car fire was related to the brush fire.

