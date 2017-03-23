Small Queen Anne food bank gets big donation

The Queen Anne Food Bank in Seattle has received 600 chicken pot pies over the past three weeks.

They're from JOEY Restaurants, which has pledged to distribute a total of 6,000 pies from Seattle to Los Angeles and Canada.

"It's a way we can all come together to support our communities and truly make an impact," said Chris Mills, executive chef of JOEY Restaurants.

Food bank operations manager Emily Meade said donations like this are critical.

"The only food that we purchase with our budget is deli meat for sandwiches, and everything else is donated from local grocery stores to food drives by schools and companies and restaurants like JOEY," Meade said.





The Queen Anne Food bank serves between 70 and 100 households each week, and supplies soup and sack lunches for about 125 people, each week day.

Mead sees a variety of people in line at the food bank.

"It's working poor, seniors on fixed income, folks on disability, young families that have either lost a job or sickness," Meade said. "It's, it's really anyone."

And the people who come there represent only a small portion of the hungry in the state. In Washington, an estimated one in five people rely on a food bank to get through the month.

