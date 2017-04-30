Seattle braces for May Day events on Monday

People march toward downtown in support of immigrant rights May 1, 2006 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Robert Sumner/Getty Images) (Photo: Robert Sumner, 2006 Getty Images)

Seattleites should brace for a busy Monday on city streets with several May Day events planned throughout the day.

Two permitted marches through downtown are scheduled during the day. The city also expects multiple unpermitted May Day events through the day and evening.

The El Comité May Day March for Worker and Immigrant Rights will be a large focus for city crews, working to navigate traffic and escort marchers along their route. The largely peaceful, colorful event usually draws tens of thousands of participants, and Seattleites should expect street closures and clogged commutes.

March for Worker and Immigration Rights

When: Rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., march through downtown 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rally from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., march through downtown 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Rally at Judkins Park (2150 S. Norman St.), followed by march through downtown Seattle to Seattle Center

The El Comite event begins with a preliminary rally at 11 a.m. at Judkins Park. After the rally, participants will depart Judkins Park at 1 p.m., march through downtown Seattle and finish at Fisher Green at Seattle Center. Police plan to maintain a significant presence along the route throughout the duration of the permitted event.

The second permitted march is a Veteran Anti-War rally, scheduled for 9 a.m. at The Garden of Remembrance at 2nd and University streets in downtown. After a 30 minute rally, participants plan to march down Third Avenue and James Street to Judkins Park.

Veteran Anti-War Formation Rally

When: Vigil and rally 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., march 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Vigil and rally 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., march 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Where: Vigil and rally at the Garden of Remembrance at 2nd and University, march from the garden to Judkins Park.

Seattle Department of Transportation on Sunday tweeted a map of the routes and their impact on traffic in downtown Seattle.

click here

Numerous unpermitted events include marches by Climate Justice, Working Washington, March on Amazon, UW May 1st Day of Resistance, Stand Against Communism and two May Day Anti-Fascist groups.

Watch KING 5 News on air, online and on Facebook for continued coverage of the May Day events.

Related stories:

Sawant says May Day march route does not go onto I-5

Seattle police prepare for May Day

Seattle May Day rallies and march route

© 2017 KING-TV