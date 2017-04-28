Security officer helps family escape house fire

The security guard noticed a large fire near the 2000 block of 25th Avenue South. He called 911 as he approached the fire. (Photo: KING)

A security officer rushed in to get three people out of a home after he spotted flames shooting into the sky Saturday night in Seattle.

Tracy Scarberry, who works for Pacific Security, noticed the large fire near the 2000 block of 25th Avenue South. He called 911 as he approached the fire.

He said flames had engulfed a large shed in the backyard, and a trail of fire was getting closer to a home on the property.

Scarberry said he pounded on the door until it opened. The first person he saw was a 3-year-old girl. Garfield Elmore, a blind man, and his girlfriend were also inside the house. Scarberry escorted all three to safety and updated the 911 dispatcher.

The Seattle Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. The main house was not damaged, but the back shed is a total loss.

Elmore expressed his gratitude for Scarberry's quick actions.

In regards to the fire, he said, "It kind of shook me up a little, but everything went okay."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

