Seattle's population growth leads nation: Report

Seattle skyline file photo. Credit: Thinkstock

Seattle is the fastest growing big city in America for the second time this decade, according to a Census data analysis by The Seattle Times.

Nearly 21,000 people -- 57 per day -- moved into the city between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016. That marked a 3.1 percent increase to an estimated 704,352 people.

Seattle outpaced Miami, Fort Worth, Colorado Springs, and Atlanta over that same period.

The Times also noted that it was only the second time this decade that one of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. had a one-year growth spurt of over three percent. The other was Austin, Texas, in 2012.

Seattle also had the biggest big city growth rate in 2013.

© 2017 KING-TV