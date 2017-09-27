Seattle's mayor orders changes in how cops get second jobs

Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski / KING. (Photo: KING)

In the midst of an FBI probe, the City of Seattle is changing the way officers obtain off-duty work.

Federal agents are investigating claims that a few Seattle cops, with the blessing of their union, assigned jobs, fixed prices, and blackballed a competitor that also connected cops with off-duty work, such as providing security at sporting events. The head of the Seattle Police Officers Guild denies the allegations.

"The current system involves obvious conflicts of interest and creates a serious public trust challenge," said Mayor Tim Burgess, after signing an executive order that requires the police department to manage officers' outside work.

Burgess says the internal office, that will manage secondary work, will be staffed and operated by civilians and won't require extra funding from the city.

He wants recommendations from a task force and the new office to be set up by the end of the year.

He says the plan has the support of Chief Kathleen O'Toole, but the Guild questions it.

"Why the need for another executive order?" said Kevin Stucky, SPOG President. "If there are changes sought by the city, why can’t those changes be accomplished at the bargaining table?"

Stucky adds that Seattle police officers have been working without a contract for 1,000 days.

"We are not going to stop officers from being able to work off duty," said Burgess. "That's a legitimate activity they engage in. We're going to regulate and manage how that is done."

