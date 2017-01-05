Seattle's 'Icon Grill' shutting down after 19 years

Seattle's Icon Grill. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Icon Grill, an iconic downtown Seattle restaurant, is closing its doors after 19 years.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says its final day will be January 28.

Icon Grill says its lease expired and will not be renewed. It says the landlord now plans to demolish the building and develop a new high rise.

The restaurant has been searching for a new location but has not yet had any luck.

Icon Grill thanked its customers on Facebook:

We thank all of Seattle for nearly 19 wonderful years and we will certainly cherish the memories. We hope you will try to stop by in the next few weeks, as we would welcome the opportunity to say thank you in person.

The restaurant was well known for its marquee on 5th Avenue. One of its most famous posts came after the WTO demonstrations when the marquee read, "Thanks, it's been a riot."

As for the Icon Grill site, plans filed with the City of Seattle call for a new residential and retail building. The developer wants to build a 48-story tower that would include 431 residential units, a hotel, retail and restaurant space and underground parking for 239 vehicles.





Here's the full update from Icon Grill's Facebook page:

To Our Loyal icon Grill Guests, Family & Friends,



Our time in downtown Seattle will be coming to an end on January 28th, 2017. Our lease has expired and our landlord is to not willing to renew as they are planning to demolish the building in favor of a high rise early this year. As we knew this would happen at some point, we have spent quite a bit of time searching for a new location but have not had any luck. We hold out hope that something will become available in the future.



We thank all of Seattle for nearly 19 wonderful years and we will certainly cherish the memories. We hope you will try to stop by in the next few weeks, as we would welcome the opportunity to say thank you in person.



As our marquee stated so many years ago after the WTO demonstrations, "Thanks, it's been a riot".



Best wishes to all of you!!



Randy Tei Nick Musser



R R Restaurant Management, LLC General Manager / Executive Chef<



dba icon Grill icon Grill

Copyright 2016 KING