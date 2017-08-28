Seattle's first female assistant police chief dies at 87

Noreen T. Skagen in 1987. Photo: Seattle Police.

The Seattle Police Department’s first female assistant police chief has died.

Noreen T. Skagen was 87 years old.

In the 1960’s, Skagen was one of the department’s first “police women,” according to an SPD blog post.

She married Roy Skagen, another assistant chief with the department. Their children Clark and Scott Kimerer served as a former Seattle Police deputy and Burien Police Chief, respectively.

“Both Noreen and Roy were bulwarks for constitutional policing during the turbulent 1970’s, a time when grand juries sought to rid the department of institutionalized corruption,” the Seattle Police Department wrote in a blog post.

In retirement, Skagen served as U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Washington and Acting Police Chief of Mill Creek. She also served on the boards of Child Haven and Kids Place.

“While Noreen had no trouble keeping busy at work, she loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends, achieving the right balance between personal time, work, and volunteering,” SPD wrote.

After battling dementia, Skagen died peacefully listening to her favorite opera music and surrounded by her family.

