Seattle wins 'Sorriest Bus Stop Championship'

Streets Blog USA conducted its annual “Sorriest Bus Stop Championship” and the Emerald City made it to the top - of the bottom of the list. (Photo: KING)

It’s being referred to as the World Series, the NBA Finals, and the Super Bowl rolled into one.

Streets Blog USA conducted its annual “Sorriest Bus Stop Championship” and the Emerald City made it to the top - of the bottom of the list!

A field of 16 “terrible transit waiting environments” was narrowed down to the final pair. Seattle was pitted against Munhall, Pennsylvania. Both stops share some common traits. The bus stops are located between busy roadways and active railroad tracks. Seattle’s stop is located in South Seattle on East Marginal Way South.

The nomination is hardly an honor, and King County Metro has already commented by saying that they “recognize our bus stop won’t win any beauty contests.” They also say that the stop currently logs zero riders per day and they are considering whether the stop should be removed.

For now, it remains. And on Thursday night, it was officially crowned the sorriest in the country!

KING 5’s Chris Cashman takes us on a glamorous tour.

© 2017 KING-TV