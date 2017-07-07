Seattle welcomes new bike share program

In January, Seattle announced it was shutting down the Pronto bike share program because of low ridership and high costs. (Photo: KING)

Seattle welcomed bike share version 3.0 with a pilot program opening Friday and running through the end of the year.

As many as 10 companies are hoping to launch bicycles under the pilot program, including LimeBike and Spin, and none of them plans to have docks.

Instead, the bikes will be free-floating, parked on the sidewalks over the city.

If they all roll out, a minimum of 500 bikes, that would be 5,000 new bikes on Seattle streets. Permits for the pilot program will last for six months.

Last March, Seattle scrapped its Pronto bike share service.

In January, the city announced it was shutting the program down because of low ridership and high costs.

© 2017 KING-TV