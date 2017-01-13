Seattle to end bike share service, sources say

Pronto bike share program in Seattle (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- Bike share is dead in Seattle.

On Friday, multiple City Hall sources said Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will announce that the city’s bike share service will end.

It's a major policy shift, and brings an abrupt end to a controversial and money draining city service.

SDOT had planned on continuing bike share with an all-electric fleet later this year, but city councilmembers, including Tim Burgess and Lisa Herbold, expressed concern about making that move.

According to those same sources, Murray will push to reallocate roughly $3 million that was budgeted for bike share to fund an extension of bike lanes on 4th Avenue and accelerate safe route-to-school projects and improve the East-West bicycle network.

It's not clear, at this point, when the existing Pronto bikes will be pulled from the streets.

More to come later Friday.

Copyright 2016 KING