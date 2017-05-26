Seattle spray parks to open Saturday

Seattle's spray parks are opening for the summer on May 27. (Photo: Facebook / Seattle Parks and Recreation Wading Pools)

After a long-winded winter, Seattleites are finally getting some vitamin D thanks to rising temperatures and clear skies.

One way to celebrate the change in seasons is to visit one of Seattle's many spray parks, which are reopening for the summer this Saturday.

Visit the Ballard Commons, Georgetown Play Field, North Acres Park, John C. Little Park, Lake Union Park, Miller Play Field, and Beacon Mountain at Jefferson Park for some fun in the sun – and the water!

Not all spray parks are opening though. Pratt Park is closed for construction, as is Highland Park; however, the latter will reopen later in June.

All spray parks will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more details and addresses, visit the Seattle Parkways website.

