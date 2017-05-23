Seattle ranks 11th best city for summer jobs

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: kanonsky)

Hunting for a summer job? You're in (or close to) the right place: Seattle is one of the best cities in the U.S. for summer employment opportunities.



According to a new report by WalletHub, Seattle beat out major cities like Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Boston by placing 11th in a ranking of the 150 largest markets in the U.S. Analysts considered 21 key metrics in creating the rankings, including affordability, seasonal employment growth, and friendliness.

While Seattle placed 11th overall, it also held a Social and Environmental Responsibility rank of 3rd and a Youth Job Market rank of 32nd.



The Social and Environmental Responsibility ranking looked at factors such as minimum wage values, average rates for one-bedroom apartments, access to public transportation, and levels of friendliness.



The Youth Job Market dimension considered the availability of summer jobs and internships, seasonal employment growth, youth employment rates, and median income of part-time workers, among other factors.



Portland and Boise made the list, placing 6th and 14th, respectively.



Tacoma and Spokane ranked 52nd and 61st, respectively.



The top three spots went to Orlando, Florida; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

© 2017 KING-TV