One day after Seattle Public Schools approved $2.3 million to fund transportation costs for a new two-tiered schedule, the board finalized schedules for the 2017-2018 school year.

Starting next fall, schools will change from three-tier to two-tier schedules. The school day will be 20 minutes longer for all students, with classes starting 10 minutes earlier and ending 10 minutes later.

Also, every Wednesday students will be released 75 minutes early to allow for student learning and teacher collaboration.

Click the links below to see schools' start and end time schedules:

2017-18 school calendar is also posted online.

Contact your child’s school or email arrivaltimes@seattleschools.org if you have specific questions regarding the bell schedule.

