Seattle police won't rule out connection between random shootings

Seattle police will not rule out a connection between multiple and apparently random shootings near the Central District.

Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole said Thursday there was an "emergency meeting" of her staff, the FBI, ATF, and State Patrol to address all that's transpired in the last 24 hours.

First, a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed outside a Rainier Avenue bakery. Another customer was wounded. O'Toole says the girl was an innocent victim. Around the same time, shots were fired near Genessee Park. No one was hurt, but rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

And then, at 3 a.m. on Martin Luther King Junior Way, there was a shootout. A couple in their 70s were both wounded, one man critically. O'Toole says they were caught in the crossfire.

That's on top of yet another stabbing on Thursday on Rainier Avenue, and the shooting of a 21-year-old woman near the UW campus. Again, O'Toole says she was an innocent bystander.

"It has to stop," said the chief, as she visited the bakery on Thursday to offer support. As to why now, it wasn't lost on anyone that the shootings happened as Seattle hit 70 degrees for the first time in the year.

"(It) gets hot. People get crazy," said one man, hanging out on Rainier on Thursday. "Every time, about this time."

