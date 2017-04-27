Seattle police seize weapons cache from tent

Seattle police seized a cache of weapons from a tent where dealers were selling meth and heroin. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Seattle police and narcotics detectives seized a cache of guns, rifles and knives from a tent near Interstate 5, just south of downtown.

Police received information earlier this month that dealers were selling meth and heroin out of a tent about 50 yards from Dearborn Avenue under I-5.

The large tent, which was covered by a canopy of tarps, was set up with a reception area for buyers and had its own security guards. Police learned the dealers had firearms and there were recent disputes in the area between several armed groups.

On Thursday morning, Seattle police SWAT officers and Narcotics Unit detectives served a warrant at the tent. Police recovered a revolver, two air pistols, three files, ammunition and four long knives and swords.

Police seized the weapons and continue to investigate the case.

