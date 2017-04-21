Seattle officer wounded in shooting identified; suspects in court Friday

Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle. Photo: Taylor Mirfendereski / KING. (Photo: KING)

A police officer seriously wounded after being shot while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle Thursday has been identified as Hudson Kang.

Kang, 30, was listed in serious but stable condition Friday afternoon at Harborview Medical Center.

He was one of four police officers wounded in Thursday's incident while responding to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in downtown Seattle.

A female officer, 42, was shot in the chest and was listed in satisfactory condition. Seattle Deputy Police Chief Carmen Best said her vest protected her.

Another officer was grazed on the hand by gunfire and was treated and released from the hospital. A fourth officer was hit over the head with a bottle and treated at the scene.





One of the three suspects died after exchanging gunfire with officers, police said. He disappeared into a building and was later found dead.

Two other suspects, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, were expected to make their first court appearances Friday afternoon. KING 5 typically does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.

Detectives are asking anyone who has photographs or video from the scene to contact them at (206) 684-5550.





Kang honored for life saving work

Kang was one of five officers nominated in January 2016 for the Seattle Police Foundation's Lifesaving award after they worked to save the life of an attempted car thief who allegedly an officer by throwing knives.

The suspect was shot by police and could have died, but Kang and the other officers were credited with then performing first aid and saving his life.





