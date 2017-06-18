1 dead in officer-involved shooting at Magnuson Park

Seattle police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Magnuson Park in the Sand Point neighborhood. (Photo: KING / Dave Wertheimer)

Seattle police say one person has died in an officer-involved shooting near Magnuson Park in the Sand Point neighborhood Saturday.

The incident happened early Sunday at a Solid Ground housing complex for formerly homeless families in the 6800 block of 62nd Ave NE.

According a Seattle police spokesperson Mark Jamieson, two officers had responded to a burglary call at an apartment where the tenant had previous history with police. When they arrived, officers faced a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife. Both officers opened fire and the woman was struck multiple times.

Medics later arrived at the scene and declared the woman deceased at the scene. The officers were uninjured.

Police say three children were inside the apartment at the time. The children were unharmed; it was unclear what relationship the children had with the woman.

Jamieson said officers have responded to calls at the apartment before and the female suspect had been arrested last week.

Streets in the area may be closed as police continue their investigation.

